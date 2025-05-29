Boston Red Sox' Manager Has High Praise For Top Prospect Roman Anthony
Every day that goes by, the drumbeat grows louder for the Boston Red Sox to promote top prospect Roman Anthony from Triple-A Worcester.
Anthony, an outfielder, is the No. 1 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. He's the last of the team's "big three," which includes Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer.
On Thursday, manager Alex Cora addressed his situation with WEEI in Boston:
Alex Cora weighs in on Sox prospect Roman Anthony
“He's not knocking on the door [to the majors], he's knocking it down, let's be honest. And when we make the decision, I know everybody's going to be happy, and I know he's going to contribute.”
Just reading the tea leaves, it sounds like Cora also wants Anthony up. When he says "he's knocking it down," that feels like a message to ownership that he's ready to come up. As for why Anthony hasn't been brought up already? That's a question for Craig Breslow and team ownership.
If and when Anthony does come up, it will be Cora's job to find him playing time. The Sox already have Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela in the outfield, and Rafael Devers occupies the DH spot.
Anthony, 21, is hitting .318 with eight homers and 23 RBIs. He's also stolen three bases. He's a lifetime .289 hitter with 40 minor league homers.
At the big-league level, the Red Sox are off on Thursday. At 27-31, they are one of the more disappointing teams in baseball. They'll be back in action on Friday at 7:15 p.m. ET against the Atlanta Braves.
