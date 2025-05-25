Kansas City Royals' Future Star Now Leading Minor Leagues in Impressive Category
Kansas City Royals' top prospect Jac Caglianone is now leading the minor leagues in RBIs with 50 after another big game on Saturday for Triple-A Omaha.
The No. 6 overall draft choice just last season out of Florida, Caglianone is now the No. 10 prospect in baseball, per MLB Pipeline. His home run on Saturday came off the bat at 107 mph. In addition to his run-producing ability, he's also hitting .318 across Double-A and Triple-A.
The Royals enter play on Sunday at 28-25 and in fourth place in the American League Central, but they figure to be in the playoff race until the end. As a result, Caglianone could find himself called up sooner rather than later in order to help impact that playoff race. The Royals got to the playoffs last season, falling to the New York Yankees in the American League Division Series.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Caglianone’s power was arguably the best in the 2024 Draft class. The left-handed slugger maxed out with a 121.7 mph exit velocity as a junior and didn’t stop there with a 117.3 mph max EV in the Fall League, second-best among batted balls measured by Statcast. That comes from Caglianone’s major strength at 6-foot-5 and the long levers that come with such a frame. He significantly cut his swing-and-miss rate in college in ’24, but he also swung a ton in general with a 39 percent chase rate. That was down only a touch in the Fall League, and more advanced arms will be able to take advantage if Caglianone can’t rein in his approach.
At the big-league level, the Royals will take on the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET. It's unclear how long Caglianone will need to wait for his major league call-up, but recent reports have indicated it might not be long.
Related MiLB Stories
MAYER TO WBC? According to reports out of Mexico, Boston Red Sox' top prospect Marcelo Mayer is interested in representing Mexico at the WBC. CLICK HERE:
MAGIC IN GREENSBORO? Keiner Delgado, a top-30 prospect for the Pittsburgh Pirates, had a three-homer game on Wednesday, continuing a ridiculous streak for the High-A franchise. CLICK HERE:
SLOAN TIME: Ryan Sloan, a second-round pick of the Mariners, continues to thrive in his first professional season at Single-A Modesto. CLICK HERE: