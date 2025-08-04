Key Member of Washington Nationals Takes Major Step in Injury Rehab
Washington Nationals outfielder Dylan Crews, rehabbing an oblique injury, hit a home run on Sunday for Triple-A Rochester as he works his way back.
The 23-year-old Crews hasn't played for the Nationals since May 20, and he's now played in five rehab games. He's hitting .231 with one home run, four RBIs and a walk. He's gone 3-for-13. There's no definitive word on when he'll be back, but he looks like he's nearing a return to the roster.
The No. 2 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, Crews was a top-30 prospect in the sport when he was promoted in August of 2024. He's a career .206 hitter to this point with 10 home runs, 23 RBIs and 23 stolen bases. He was taken one pick after this college teammate, Paul Skenes, out of LSU and one pick before Wyatt Langford of Florida, who is now playing for the Texas Rangers.
Seeing Crews play down the stretch for the Nationals will be paramount as they head into another long offseason. Entering play at 44-67, Washington is in last place in the National League East, and they have the second-worst record in the NL.
They haven't been to the playoffs since the 2019 season and are seemingly wasting prime years of development from James Wood, Crews, MacKenzie Gore and CJ Abrams.
The Nationals are back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Athletics at 6:45 p.m. ET.
Gore will take the mound against Luis Severino. Gore is 4-11 with a 3.80 ERA.
