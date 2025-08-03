Chicago Cubs' Aging Slugger Joins Extremely Rare Club in Baseball History with Big Blast

At 40 years & 253 days, Justin Turner is the 2nd-oldest player at the time of his first career regular-season walk-off home run, younger than only:



5/26/58 Murray Dickinson: 41y, 278d



Only other at 40+:



9/17/89 Rick Dempsey 40y, 4d



