MLB Insider Issues Major Clarification on Important Report Regarding Twins-Astros Trade Talks
Sunday, 6:21 p.m. ET: Nightengale has issued a correction, saying that the Twins actually asked about acquiring Walker, and the Astros declined. That's a stark difference to the original report.
Sunday, AM: The Minnesota Twins and Houston Astros pulled off a trade deadline stunner on Thursday, as Minnesota shipped former All-Star and World Series champion Carlos Correa back to Houston, where he spent the first seven years of his career.
It was just one in a series of shocking moves that Minnesota made at the deadline, as they also traded closer Jhoan Duran, utility man Willi Castro and set-up man Griffin Jax.
The Astros are utilizing Correa at third base in the wake of an injury to Issac Paredes, who is out for the season with a hamstring injury.
As shocking as the trade was, it had a chance to be even bigger, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
The Twins had the opportunity to acquire Houston Astros first baseman Christian Walker in their Carlos Correa trade talks, but passed, not wanting to take on the two years and $40 million left on his contract. It’s possible Walker is shopped this winter to make room for Isaac Paredes at first base.
On one hand, this is a disappointing revelation for Twins fans. Walker has a strong career resume and would likely make the team better in the short term, and it's frustrating to see the organization prioritize monetary flexibility over on-field improvement.
On the other hand? Walker is now 34 years old, and has struggled in his first year with Houston. He's a three-time Gold Glover in his career, but he's hitting just .237 with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs.
The Twins are in fourth place in the American League Central at 51-59.
