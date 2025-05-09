Los Angeles Dodgers Flamethrower Has Dreadful Rehab Outing at Triple-A
Los Angeles Dodgers' reliever Michael Kopech, on the injured list with a right shoulder issue, had a dreadful start to his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday night.
Per Bill Plunkett of the Los Angeles Times on social media:
#Dodgers Michael Kopech started his rehab assignment with OKC -- by walking all five batters he faced. Threw 23 pitches. 3 strikes. On the bright side, he touched 98 mph
Kopech, 29, is a five-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox and Dodgers. He came up as a top prospect with the Boston Red Sox but was traded to Chicago in the deal that sent Chris Sale to the Red Sox before the 2017 season. He made his debut with Chicago in 2018 but was injured and missed all of the 2019 season and the 2020 COVID season.
He resurfaced as a reliever for Chicago in 2021 and was solid that season and in 2022 as a starter. He struggled to a 5.43 ERA in 2023 as a starter and was moved back to the bullpen in 2024. The White Sox traded him to the Dodgers and he was excellent down the stretch, going 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA in 24 games.
He also made 10 appearances in the playoffs as the Dodgers won the World Series, beating the New York Yankees in five games.
At the big-league level, the Dodgers are 25-13 this season and in first place in the National League West.
They'll play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night at 9:40 p.m. ET.
