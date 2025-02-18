Miami Marlins Considering Moving Jesús Sánchez Back to Center Field, Per Manager
Jesús Sánchez is one of the few position players who has survived the Miami Marlins' intense roster teardown over the past year or so, and he could be shifting into a new role with the club moving forward.
Sánchez has spent the last two seasons playing almost exclusively in the corner outfield spots, primarily in right field. By trading Jazz Chisholm Jr. to the New York Yankees at last summer's deadline, though, the Marlins opened up a gap for themselves in center.
Nick Gordon, Vidal Bruján, Cristian Pache, Derek Hill, Kyle Stowers, Javier Sanoja and Dane Myers all served as starting center fielders down the stretch, while Sánchez remained entrenched in right. But with Gordon, Bruján and Pache now suiting up for the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively, Miami has fewer center fielders to work with in 2025.
As a result, first-year manager Clayton McCullough said he plans to experiment playing Sánchez in center during camp.
"We think he's more than athletic enough, he's done it in the past and he's graded out well as an outfielder," McCullough said, per Fish On First's Isaac Azout. "To us, there's no downside to do this in spring training.
Sánchez made six starts in center in 2023, right after making 74 starts at the position in 2022. He has managed to post one defensive run saved in center for his career so far, compared to his six in right and two in left.
The 6-foot-3, 222-pound Sánchez was battling right elbow inflammation coming into spring training, slowing his progress through a preseason throwing program. Barring any setbacks, that ailment should be behind him by the time Opening Day rolls around, but it remains to be seen how much time he will get in center during Grapefruit League play.
Sánchez is coming off a hit-or-miss 2024 campaign in which he appeared in a career-high 149 games while racking up other career-highs with 18 home runs, 64 RBIs and 16 stolen bases. His 0.7 WAR was his lowest through four true MLB seasons, though, while his .731 OPS was his second-lowest.
The 27-year-old is under team control for three more seasons. His $4.5 million salary for 2025 is the second-highest on Miami's payroll, trailing only starting pitcher Sandy Alcántara.
