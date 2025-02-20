Fastball

Miami Marlins Claim Former Houston Astros Relief Pitcher Seth Martinez Off Waivers

Seth Martinez is on the move once again, going to the Miami Marlins three months after the Arizona Diamondbacks claimed him off waivers from the Houston Astros.

Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Seth Martinez (61) pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the third inning at Target Field.
The Miami Marlins have claimed right-handed pitcher Seth Martinez off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the club announced Thursday afternoon.

Martinez spent just over three months in the Diamondbacks organization, getting claimed off waivers from the Houston Astros back in early November. He was designated for assignment on Monday when the Diamondbacks officially signed Kendall Graveman.

To make room for Martinez on their own 40-man roster, the Marlins placed right-handed pitcher Eury Pérez on the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move. Pérez is expected to be out until the All-Star break as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Martinez spent the previous four seasons with the Astros, who poached him from the Oakland Athletics in the 2020 Rule 5 Draft.

After making just three appearances in 2021, Martinez posted a 2.09 ERA, 1.034 WHIP and a 0.8 WAR across 29 appearances in 2022. Martinez took on a larger workload in 2023, taking the mound 35 times, only to put up a 5.23 ERA, 1.488 WHIP and -0.3 WAR.

Martinez bounced back in 2024, going 3-2 with a 3.59 ERA, 1.272 WHIP and 0.4 WAR in 44 relief outings.

Now, the 30-year-old righty will fight for a spot on the Marlins' Opening Day roster. Miami's bullpen ranked No. 22 in MLB with a 4.15 ERA in 2024, so maybe Martinez can help pull that number down in 2025.

