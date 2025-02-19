Los Angeles Dodgers Rookie Roki Sasaki Draws Crowd For Live Batting Practice
Roki Sasaki didn't shy away from the spotlight in free agency this winter, opting to join the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in January.
That spotlight is still shining bright one week into spring training, with all eyes on Sasaki as he starts to acclimate to MLB.
Sasaki threw live batting practice at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday – his first session against hitters open to the public since he arrived at camp. Naturally, loads of coaches, scouts, executives, teammates and fans crowded around to get a sneak peek at the promising young right-hander.
The 23-year-old Japanese righty technically signed with the Dodgers as an international amateur, but he was one of the most coveted aces on the market. Coming off four stellar seasons in Nippon Professional Baseball, Sasaki has already shown he has what it takes to dominate more experienced hitters.
According to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris, Sasaki lasted 2.0 innings on Wednesday. He gave up two hits – a pair of line drives to Tommy Edman and David Bote – while striking out two.
"Obviously because it was my first time, I was feeling out how things would go," Sasaki told reporters through an interpreter. "But I did feel that today went better than I'd felt in my bullpen leading up to today."
And while he said he wasn't nervous, Sasaki admitted he was surprised by how many people swarmed behind home plate to watch him pitch.
Sasaki is ranked as the top prospect in baseball by the outlets that consider him a prospect, while others have him designated as a big leaguer right off the bat. Based on his 29-15 record, 2.10 ERA, 0.894 WHIP and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in the second-best league on the planet, Sasaki far from the average rookie.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto will start the Dodgers' Cactus League opener against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday. It remains to be seen when Sasaki will get his first look against a team other than his own, given how many arms Los Angeles has to work with.
