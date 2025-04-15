New York Mets Star Hitting Second in First Double-A Rehab Game
New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez, out with a broken left hamate bone since spring training, is in the lineup on Tuesday for Double-A Binghamton. He's hitting second as they take on Reading. It's the first Double-A rehab game for Alvarez, who previously played three games at Single-A St. Lucie, hitting .100 over 10 at-bats (1-for-10).
The 23-year-old Alvarez is one of the top young catchers in baseball and a key part of the Mets lineup. He battled injury last season as well but still managed to hit 11 homers in 308 at-bats. He also had 47 RBI as the Mets got all the way to the National League Championship Series.
He burst onto the scene in 2023, hitting 25 homers and driving in 63 in 123 games. He will eventually pair with Pete Alonso, Juan Soto and Mark Vientos to make a solid middle-of-the-order in Queens.
The Mets enter play on Tuesday at 11-5 overall and in first place in the National League East despite injuries to Alvarez, Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.
It's unclear how much time Alvarez will need on his rehab assignment, but it certainly seems plausible that we see him before the end of April.
New York is taking on the Minnesota Twins with first pitch coming at 7:40 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Tylor Megill pitches for New York against Twins' righty Bailey Ober. Megill is 2-1 with a 0.63 ERA while Ober has struggled to the tune of a 0-1 record and a 7.11 ERA.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday.
Related MiLB Stories
EMERSON HANCOCK DEALING: The former Mariners top prospect put together a great start for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, leading to wondering if he could be back in the fold for Seattle this week. CLICK HERE:
SPEED DEMON: Konnor Griffin, one of the top prospects in the game, just put everyone on notice with his blazing speed. CLICK HERE:
TO THE HALL: Congratulations are in order for Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who just earned election to the Worcester Red Sox Triple-A Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE: