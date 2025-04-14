New York Mets Top Prospect Reportedly Set to Play First Game Since 2023 as Part of MiLB Rehab
New York Mets top prospect Ronny Mauricio is reportedly ready to take a huge step in his lengthy rehab process on Tuesday night.
According to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital, Mauricio will begin a rehab assignment on Tuesday with the Class A St. Luice Mets.
The original post has been translated using Google translate:
Ronny Mauricio will play his first rehabilitation game tomorrow, Tuesday, with the Class A St. Lucie Mets as the designated hitter after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee in January 2024 and a follow-up arthroscopic procedure in August to remove scar tissue.
Mauricio appeared in 26 games for the Mets in 2023, hitting .248 with two homers and nine RBI. He got 108 at-bats at the big-league level. He tore that ACL in winter ball before the 2024 season.
He is currently listed as the No. 10 prospect in the organization, per MLB Pipeline. Now 24, he's a lifetime .268 hitter in the minor leagues. He hit .292 in 116 games for Triple-A Syracuse back in 2023.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
That strength is why he was able to manage 23 homers in Triple-A while running a 49.1 percent groundball rate. Elevating more would give him easy 30-plus-homer pop. He chases pitches of all types, however, and without game reps, it’s worth wondering where the overaggression will be in his return to play in ’25.
The Mets will take on the Minnesota Twins on Monday night at the big-league level. They are 10-5.
Related MiLB Stories
EMERSON HANCOCK DEALING: The former Mariners top prospect put together a great start for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, leading to wondering if he could be back in the fold for Seattle this week. CLICK HERE:
SPEED DEMON: Konnor Griffin, one of the top prospects in the game, just put everyone on notice with his blazing speed. CLICK HERE:
TO THE HALL: Congratulations are in order for Boston Red Sox star Jarren Duran, who just earned election to the Worcester Red Sox Triple-A Hall of Fame. CLICK HERE: