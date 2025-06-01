Reliable Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher Set to Begin Minor League Rehab Assignment Soon
According to Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Boston Red Sox's starting pitcher Kutter Crawford is set to begin a rehab assignment next week. He's been out all season with a patellar tendon issue that crept up at the beginning of spring training. Because he didn't even make a single appearance in spring training, his rehab time should be lengthy, so it's unknown when he'll return to the Red Sox.
A 29-year-old Florida native, he made 33 starts for the Red Sox last season, going 9-16 with a 4.36 ERA. He struck out 175 batters in 183.2 innings.
A four-year veteran, Crawford has spent his entire career with Boston. He's 18-31 with a 4.56 and his 16 losses led baseball in 2024. It's unclear what his role will be moving forward, as the Red Sox currently have Walker Buehler, Garrett Crochet, and Brayan Bello in the rotation. Tanner Houck is injured and the team has dealt with injuries to Richard Fitts as well, but Fitts is back and Hunter Dobbins is in the mix too.
One of the more disappointing teams in baseball, Boston enters play on Sunday at 28-32 and in fourth place in the American League East. They'll take on the Atlanta Braves on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:35 p.m. ET. Crochet, acquired this past offseason, will start on the mound against Bryce Elder.
Crochet has gone 4-4 with a 2.04 ERA in the early going while Elder is 2-2 with a 4.50. Atlanta enters play at 27-30.
