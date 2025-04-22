San Francisco Giants Prospect Bryce Eldridge Activated From IL, Returns to Double-A
San Francisco Giants top prospect Bryce Eldridge has been activated from the seven-day injured list and assigned to Double-A Richmond, the Flying Squirrels announced Tuesday afternoon.
Eldridge had been battling a wrist injury since the later stages of spring training in March. The first baseman will make his regular season debut against the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday.
The Giants selected Eldridge with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft. He is currently ranked as the No. 1 prospect in San Francisco's farm system, on top of being ranked as the No. 22 prospect in baseball – second-highest among first baseman.
Eldridge climbed from Single-A all the way to Triple-A in 2024, appearing in a total of 116 games over the course of his first full professional season. He wound up hitting .292 with 23 home runs, 27 doubles, 76 runs, 92 RBIs and an .890 OPS on the whole last year.
Following that breakout campaign, Eldridge hit .293 with an .860 OPS in the Arizona Fall League. He then got a non-roster invitation to big league spring training camp, only to hit .182 with a .705 OPS before getting reassigned to the minors.
Eldridge will return to the diamond Tuesday, with first pitch between Richmond and Akron scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.
Related MiLB Stories
- MIAMI'S TOP PROSPECT ELEVATED: Agustín Ramírez, who the Marlins picked up from the Yankees at last summer's Jazz Chisholm Jr. trade, has officially earned his first MLB promotion. CLICK HERE
- A'S NEW MINOR LEAGUE STAR: The Las Vegas Aviators have a bat dog who can carry bats and balls at the same time, earning the pup some praise from inside the organization and beyond. CLICK HERE
- MASCOT HEAD TREND CONTINUES: Shortly after the Red Sox started wearing a Wally the Green Monster mask to celebrate hitting home runs, their High-A affiliate made one to honor Reedy Rip'It. CLICK HERE
Follow MiLB On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Minor League Baseball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.