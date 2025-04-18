Athletics' Triple-A Affiliate Goes Viral For Showing Off Shohei Ohtani of Bat Dogs
Baseball fans are eagerly anticipating Shohei Ohtani's return to the mound, considering the Los Angeles Dodgers superstar is a generational two-way talent.
But Ohtani isn't the only ballplayer who can multitask.
The Las Vegas Aviators – the Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics – posted a video of Ruin the Bat Dog on social media Thursday night. The pup, wearing an orange jacket, ran out to grab a discarded bat from the field, in accordance with his job description.
Then, Ruin made a pit stop to grab a stray ball rolling off the field. Without dropping the bat, Ruin fielded the ball in stride and returned both pieces of gear back to the dugout.
"Shohei Ohtani is a two-way legend. But Ruin the Bat Dog just went 2-for-1," the Aviators wrote. "No warm-up. No salary. No thumbs. Just generational instinct. Baseball in 2025 belongs to the dogs."
As noted by the Aviators, Ruin's compensation doesn't come anywhere near the $700 million Ohtani is owed by the Dodgers. But for making a web gem like he did Thursday, perhaps an extra treat or two is in order.
