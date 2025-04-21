Miami Marlins Call Up Top Prospect Catcher Agustín Ramírez to Make MLB Debut
The Miami Marlins have called up catcher Agustín Ramírez from Triple-A Jacksonville, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Ramírez will make his MLB debut Monday, starting behind the plate and batting sixth in the Marlins' lineup against the Cincinnati Reds. He is currently ranked as the No. 4 prospect in Miami's farm system, per MLB Pipeline.
The 23-year-old, who will wear No. 50, is filling the roster spot left vacant by Rob Brantly. The journeyman hit the 10-day injured list with a right lat strain after going 0-for-2 on Sunday.
The Marlins acquired Ramírez last July, getting him back from the New York Yankees in exchange for All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr.
Across his 126 minors league appearances in 2024, Ramírez hit .267 with 25 home runs, 26 doubles, 93 RBIs, 22 stolen bases and an .845 OPS. Through 19 games with Triple-A Jacksonville this season, Ramírez is batting .254 with three home runs, seven doubles, 12 RBIs, five stolen bases and a .791 OPS.
First pitch between the Marlins and Reds from loanDepot Park is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. ET.
