Washington Nationals Shortstop CJ Abrams Going Through Up-and-Down Rehab Assignment
CJ Abrams has been eligible to be activated off the injured list for two days now, but the star shortstop has remained in the Washington Nationals’ farm system on a rehab assignment.
Abrams made his first appearance with Double-A Harrisburgh on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after he suffered a right hip flexor strain. He wound up going 0-for-1 with a strikeout and two walks.
On Wednesday, Abrams started the afternoon with a lineout. He then delivered a game-tying sacrifice fly to right in the third inning of the showdown with the Erie Seawolves.
The very next inning, though, Abrams made a fielding error. It didn't end up meaning much – the SeaWolves immediately hit into a double play – but it still wasn't an ideal moment for the All-Star shortstop.
Abrams finished the game 0-for-3, once again failing to record a hit. The Senators lost 10-3, dropping to 7-10 on the year.
Prior to his injury, Abrams was batting .244 with an .874 OPS and 0.6 WAR through his first 11 games of the MLB regular season.
Abrams broke out and made his first All-Star appearance in 2024, but his second half numbers were less promising. He hit just .203 with a .586 OPS after the break.
The former top prospect was showing more pop in the first few weeks of the 2025 campaign, and now he just needs to square things away in the minors before resuming that push in the big leagues.
