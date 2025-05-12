World Champion Reliever Has Bounce Back Rehab Outing at Triple-A Oklahoma City
After a disastrous first rehab appearance in which he walked all five batters he faced, Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Michael Kopech had a much cleaner second appearance at Triple-A Oklahoma City.
In one inning, he allowed just one hit and no walks. He struck out two, throwing 10 of his 14 pitches for strikes. He threw only three strikes in 23 pitches the first time out.
He's been working back from a shoulder injury.
Kopech, 29, is a five-year veteran of the Chicago White Sox and Dodgers. He came up as a top prospect with the Boston Red Sox but was traded to Chicago in the deal that sent Chris Sale to the Red Sox before the 2017 season. He made his debut with Chicago in 2018 but was injured and missed all of the 2019 season and the 2020 COVID season.
He resurfaced as a reliever for Chicago in 2021 and was solid that season, and in 2022 as a starter. He struggled to a 5.43 ERA in 2023 as a starter and was moved back to the bullpen in 2024. The White Sox traded him to the Dodgers and he was excellent down the stretch, going 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA in 24 games.
He also made 10 appearances in the playoffs as the Dodgers won the World Series, beating the New York Yankees in five games.
The Dodgers are off on Monday night but will be back in action on Tuesday against the Athletics at Dodger Stadium. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET as Landon Knack throws for LA.
