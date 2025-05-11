Minor League Baseball

Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Gets Huge Praise, With One Scout Saying He's Ready For Big Leagues

According to Rob Bradford of WEEI in Boston, Marcelo Mayer is turning heads more than Roman Anthony right now for Triple-A Worcester.

Brady Farkas

Marcelo Mayer gets ready for a Spring Training game on March 11, 2025, at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida.
Marcelo Mayer gets ready for a Spring Training game on March 11, 2025, at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Florida. / WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Boston Red Sox' prospect Marcelo Mayer is turning heads again at Triple-A Worcester, with one scout saying that he's ready for the big leagues right now.

Per Rob Bradford of WEEI in Boston:

One scout who has been following Triple-A Worcester: “(Marcelo) Mayer has looked better lately than (Roman) Anthony. He is turning around 97 mph fastballs like they’re nothing. He’s ready now.”

Mayer is the No. 9 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He's the No. 3 prospect in a much-heralded Sox' group, behind only Anthony and Kristian Campbell, who is already in the big leagues.

The No. 4 overall pick in 2021, Mayer is hitting .277 this season with a .342 on-base percentage. He's got seven homers and 35 RBIs.

The Red Sox presumably would like to see Mayer in the big leagues now, but they are facing a position crunch with Campbell at second base, Trevor Story at shortstop and Alex Bregman at third. Someone likely needs to get injured to get Mayer a chance in the near future, unfortunately.

The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:

Bigger than most shortstops, Mayer has below-average speed but his quick first step and instincts help him compensate. He can pick his spots to steal bases, going 46-for-54 (85 percent) in 272 games over his first four years as a pro, and he plays a solid shortstop with plus arm strength. Some evaluators like him better at third base, where they believe he could be a plus defender with profile power.

At the big-league level, the Red Sox will play the Royals on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET.

BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

