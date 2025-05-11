Boston Red Sox Top Prospect Gets Huge Praise, With One Scout Saying He's Ready For Big Leagues
Boston Red Sox' prospect Marcelo Mayer is turning heads again at Triple-A Worcester, with one scout saying that he's ready for the big leagues right now.
Per Rob Bradford of WEEI in Boston:
One scout who has been following Triple-A Worcester: “(Marcelo) Mayer has looked better lately than (Roman) Anthony. He is turning around 97 mph fastballs like they’re nothing. He’s ready now.”
Mayer is the No. 9 prospect in baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. He's the No. 3 prospect in a much-heralded Sox' group, behind only Anthony and Kristian Campbell, who is already in the big leagues.
The No. 4 overall pick in 2021, Mayer is hitting .277 this season with a .342 on-base percentage. He's got seven homers and 35 RBIs.
The Red Sox presumably would like to see Mayer in the big leagues now, but they are facing a position crunch with Campbell at second base, Trevor Story at shortstop and Alex Bregman at third. Someone likely needs to get injured to get Mayer a chance in the near future, unfortunately.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
Bigger than most shortstops, Mayer has below-average speed but his quick first step and instincts help him compensate. He can pick his spots to steal bases, going 46-for-54 (85 percent) in 272 games over his first four years as a pro, and he plays a solid shortstop with plus arm strength. Some evaluators like him better at third base, where they believe he could be a plus defender with profile power.
At the big-league level, the Red Sox will play the Royals on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. ET.
