Houston Astros, Athletics' Prospects Combine For Wild Minor League History on Saturday
A fun bit of fun history happened on Saturday across Minor League Baseball as two different players hit for the cycle on the same day for the first time since 2022.
First, it was CJ Alexander of the Athletics, playing for Triple-A Las Vegas. Then, it was Brice Matthews of Triple-A Sugar Land, the affiliate of the Houston Astros.
The 28-year-old Alexander is hitting .242 this season with eight homers, 28 RBIs and two stolen bases. He's got a .329 on-base percentage. He appeared in four games for the 2024 Kansas City Royals, getting one hit. That represents his only big-league action thus far.
Matthews, 23, is the No. 2 prospect in the Astros' system. A first-round pick in 2023, he played his college ball at Nebraska. An infielder by trade, he's hitting .220 with a .366 on-base percentage. He has four homers and 12 RBIs.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
The bat speed in Matthews' right-handed stroke and the strength in his compact 5-foot-10 frame produced some of the highest exit velocities in the 2023 Draft. He drives the ball in the air consistently and possesses at least plus raw power that plays from the left-field line to right-center, giving him the potential for 25 or more homers per season. After he struggled in his pro debut, the Astros helped him make adjustments to his swing and approach to try to help him make more regular contact. He rarely chases pitches but has more in-zone swing and miss than is desirable, resulting in a 31 percent strikeout rate in 2024.
At the big-league level, the Astors will play the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday, while the A's will play the New York Yankees.
