Chicago White Sox Reportedly Eyeing New York Mets Prospect in Possible Big Trade
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the New York Mets have checked in on Chicago White Sox' outfielder Luis Robert Jr.
And if the two sides continue conversations, the Sox know who they are interested in as well:
The Chicago White Sox finally are starting to get some inquiries on center fielder Luis Robert with the New York Mets recently among the teams checking in and showing interest. The White Sox are eying 23-year-old Mets starting prospect Blake Tidwell as part of a package in return.
Tidwell is listed as the No. 15 prospect in the Mets organization, according to MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old right-hander is currently playing at Triple-A Syracuse. A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, he played his college ball at Tennessee.
Perhaps the White Sox like him because he's close to major-league ready. He did make his major league debut for the Mets already this season, tossing 3.2 innings and giving up nine hits, but better days are undoubtedly ahead. Chicago, coming off the worst season in baseball history in 2024, is building a treasure chest of prospects, with most of them close to ready to make an impact. The Sox have Hagen Smith and Noah Schultz, two of the top pitching prospects in baseball, as well.
Tidwell is 1-2 with a 4.45 ERA in seven starts in Syracuse.
As for Robert, he's hitting .186 this season for Chicago. He has five homers, 16 RBIs and he's stolen 15 bases. He was an All-Star in the 2023 season.
