Texas Rangers Officially Announce Contract with 'Korean Shohei Ohtani'
May 18: The deal is now official, with the Rangers announcing the move on social media. It's unknown where Kim will start his professional career at this time. Please note that the Rangers are using a different spelling and name order than original reports suggested.
May 8: According to multiple reports, 18-year-old Kim Sung-joon is signing a deal with the Texas Rangers. Francys Romero reports that he'll receive a $1.3 million signing bonus. He's been called the "Korean Ohtani" because of his ability to play on both sides of the ball.
According to the account "KBO in English," he will skip the KBO draft and will start his career in the United States rather than in his homeland.
This is an exciting day for the Rangers, who clearly are getting an intriguing prospect, and it's also an interesting day for Korean baseball. If more players opt to go this route, it could hamper the KBO's quality, as he won't ever step foot in the domestic league if his career pans out.
There have been several solid Korean players to play in the big leagues, including Shin Soo-Choo, Chan Ho-Park, Jiman Choi and Dae-Ho Lee. Hyun-Jin Ryu was an All-Star, as is Ha-seong Kim. Hyeseong Kim just signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers this past winter and is already making an impact on Dave Roberts's roster.
Once the physical passes, it's unclear where Kim will begin his professional career, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him start in the Arizona Complex League before going to a full season affiliate.
At the big-league level, the Rangers are 18-20 after a 5-0 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday afternoon. They are in fourth place in the American League West and will start a weekend series on Friday night with the Detroit Tigers.
