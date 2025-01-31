Former Seattle Mariners All-Star Takes Coaching Job For Cleveland Guardians Affiliate
Former Seattle Mariners All-Star reliever Brandon League has a new gig in 2025.
It was announced this week that he will serve as a pitching coach for the Columbus Clippers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians.
A press release from the Clippers says that he has focused on training programs for amateur players since retiring.
An 11-year veteran in the big leagues, League pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays, Mariners and Los Angeles Dodgers. He appeared in 498 career games between the three teams, including a career-high 74 with the Mariners and Dodgers in 2012.
League saved 37 games for Seattle in 2011, earning his only All-Star appearance that season.
Lifetime, he was 27-35 with a 3.65 ERA, striking out 375 batters in 532.0 innings. He pitched in the minor leagues in 2015 and the independent Atlantic League in 2017 before retiring.
With the Guardians organization, League will try to keep one of the best pitching development systems going. From CC Sabathia to Corey Kluber to Shane Bieber to Tanner Bibee to Emmanuel Clase, the Guardians have done a great job molding pitching talent for success.
The Guardians are coming off a year in which they won the American League Central and advanced to the American League Championship Series. Unfortunately, they were beaten by the New York Yankees in five games.
Pitchers and catchers will report to spring training camps in less than two weeks, and the minor league season will open for the Clippers on March 28. The home opener is April 1.
