From No. 42 to 147: A List of Potential Rays Draft Prospects
The 2025 MLB Draft begins Sunday evening, and Tampa Bay Rays brass have been hard at work identifying and selecting prospects to bring into the fold.
Beyond the Rays' first-round pick at No. 14, it's worth looking at what executives might choose to do in the later rounds. Below is a layout of Tampa Bay's picks from Competitive Balance Round A to the fifth round and a prospect to match each selection.
- No. 42: Competitive balance round A, acquired from the Athletics in the trade for Jeffrey Springs and Jacob Lopez
- No. 53: Second round
- No. 67: Competitive balance round B, compensation for unsigned 2024 No. 66 overall pick, Tyler Bell
- No. 86: Third round
- No. 117: Fourth round
- No. 147: Fifth round
No. 42: Anthony Eyanson, RHP, LSU: Eyanson, the 40th-ranked prospect by MLB Pipeline, was a key starter for the Tigers in their run to the Men's College World Series championship in 2025. At 6-foot-2, 208 pounds, Eyanson is a good athlete with a growing arsenal, with a slider as his go-to pitch. Scouts believe that if he can improve his fastball, he will end up in a starting rotation. The Rays have several pitchers among their top 30 prospects, and Eyanson, 20, could make a nice addition.
No. 53: Dean Moss, CF, IMG Academy High School (Fla.): The Rays hit a home run with center fielder Chandler Simpson, who rose through the minor league ranks to become one of the most electric rookies in MLB. The organization could do the same with Moss, 19. Moss, the 56th-ranked prospect, doesn't have the speed Simpson possesses, but he has excellent bat-to-ball skills and the ability to make good decisions on defense, making the LSU commit an intriguing option with the 53rd pick.
No. 67: A.J. Russell, RHP, Tennessee: Russell, the 70th-ranked prospect, came into the collegiate scene as a dominant reliever in his freshman season, posting an 0.89 ERA, .095 average-against and a 47/7 K/BB ratio in 30.1 innings, according to MLB.com. However, his sophomore season was cut short by elbow surgery. Scouts praise Russell, 21, for his fastball and ability to pound the zone, but durability is a question. The Rays have dealt with their fair share of pitching injuries, which might make Russell less enticing. However, he is a first-round talent that Tampa Bay could get much later if executives decide he's worth the risk.
No. 86: Ethan Moore, SS/2B, Oak Park and River Forest (Ill.): Moore, the 100th-ranked prospect and Tennessee commit, is a reliable switch hitter with solid strength and the ability to produce line drives consistently. Average arm strength will likely move him to second base at the next level, but good hands and intelligence might entice Tampa Bay to pick up the 18-year-old.
No. 117: Trent Grindlinger, C, Huntington Beach (Calif.): Dominick Keegan is the highest-rated catcher among Tampa Bay's top 30 prospects, but questions concerning his defensive capabilities exist. Adding Grindlinger, the 110th-ranked prospect, would give the Rays a backstop with strong defensive instincts and good leadership skills. The 18-year-old Mississippi State commit also provides bat speed and raw power.
No. 147: Drew Faurot, 2B, Florida State: The son of former minor leaguer and FSU alum Adam Faurot, Drew Faurot is the 158th-ranked prospect in 2025. Faurot is a consistent switch-hitter who thrives against fastballs, and scouts believe he will develop into a solid defender in the future. The Rays have a chance to keep the 21-year-old in the Sunshine State with their fifth-round pick.
