Giancarlo Stanton Ties Cal Ripken Jr. on All-Time Home Run List
NEW YORK - With a sixth-inning home run on Tuesday night against the Seattle Mariners, New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton moved into a tie for 50th on the all-time home run list (431).
The blast tied him with Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr.
It was Stanton's second home run of the season since returning from elbow problems and it came off former All-Star Logan Gilbert, who surrendered five earned runs in 5.1 innings.
This was a tale of two games, as Gilbert was dialed in before a 35-minute rain delay that occurred in the top of the fifth inning. However, he gave up a run in the fifth and these four in the sixth as things unraveled.
A former MVP, Stanton is in his 16th career season with the Miami Marlins and Yankees. A lifetime .257 hitter, he's got 1,113 RBIs as of this posting.
The MVP of the American League Championship Series in 2024, Stanton is a big part of the Yankees' lineup, and if he can get going, he could help New York make noise again the American League playoff picture.
With Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Paul Goldschmidt, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Stanton, the Yankees do have one of the most powerful lineups in the league.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Seattle will send rookie Logan Evans to the mound while the Yankees are likely to counter with Cam Schlittler, who will be making his major league debut.
