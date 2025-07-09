Livvy Dunne Reveals She Tried to Buy Babe Ruth's Apartment, But Got Denied
Former LSU gymnast and superstar influencer Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes, made an interesting revelation on social media this week.
Dunne says she was all set to buy a New York City apartment that once belonged to New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth, but she was denied by the other tenants in the building.
Dunne doesn't seem to be too mad about the decision, even though she was just a week away from getting the keys to the apartment. She speculated that maybe the tenants didn't want a public figure in the building, but she really had no idea why she was denied.
Dunne is one of the most recognizable figures in pop culture these days, as she's all over social media feeds, and is featured on national commercials for brands like Vuori.
She's been dating Skenes since the two were both students at LSU. Skenes helped the Tigers win the College World Series in 2023 and then was the No. 1 pick in the draft before becoming one of the best pitchers in the league.
He's been named an All-Star for the second time in as many years.
As for Ruth? Well, he's arguably the most famous player to have ever lived. He hit 714 career home runs and the famed "Curse of the Bambino" haunted the Boston Red Sox for 86 years after they sold him to the New York Yankees.
Though Dunne didn't get her dream apartment, she's likely not far from her next real estate transaction, given the money she made in NIL and sponsorships.
Related MLB Stories
NATIONALS FIRE WS-WINNING DUO: Dave Martinez and Mike RIzzo, who cultivated the 2019 World Series champion Nationals, have been fired. CLICK HERE:
ACUNA MATCHES DIMAGGIO: Ronald Acuna Jr. is slated to start in the All-Star Game, meaning he'll join Joe DiMaggio in history as the only players to match this rare feat. CLICK HERE:
JUST A BIT OUTSIDE: Kay Adams, a popular personality in NFL circles, threw out the ceremonial first pitch at a Cubs game recently, and it was a little.... off. CLICK HERE: