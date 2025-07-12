Here are All the No. 1 Overall MLB Draft Picks of the 2000s
The Washington Nationals are officially on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, which begins Sunday night in Atlanta. The Nats earned the pick through the draft lottery system and will look to replicate their previous successes with the draft slot.
Here are all the No. 1 picks of the 2000s:
Year
Pick
2000
Adrian Gonzalez, Marlins
2001
Joe Mauer, Twins
2002
Bryan Bullington, Pirates
2003
Delmon Young, Rays
2004
Matt Bush, Padres
2005
Justin Upton, Diamondbacks
2006
Luke Hochevar, Royals
2007
David Price, Rays
2008
Tim Beckham, Rays
2009
Stephen Strasburg, Nationals
2010
Bryce Harper, Nationals
2011
Gerrit Cole, Pirates
2012
Carlos Correa, Astros
2013
Mark Appel, Astros
2014
Brady Aiken, Astros
2015
Dansby Swanson, Diamondbacks
2016
Mickey Moniak, Phillies
2017
Royce Lewis, Twins
2018
Casey Mize, Tigers
2019
Adley Rutschman, Orioles
2020
Spencer Torkelson, Tigers
2021
Henry Davis, Pirates
2022
Jackson Holliday, Orioles
2023
Paul Skenes, Pirates
2024
Travis Bazzana, Guardians
Strasburg was seen as one of the top pitching prospects in the history of baseball when he came out of college at San Diego State. And while he put up a solid career, injuries ultimately sapped him of a potential Hall of Fame career.
The 36-year-old owns a career 113-62 record with a 3.24 ERA. He was a three-time All-Star selection and helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. He led the league in wins that year with 18 and received Cy Young votes in three separate seasons.
However, he made more than 30 starts just three times in 13 seasons and made fewer than 10 starts in four separate seasons, including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he made just two.
He had Tommy John surgery in 2010 as well. Severe nerve damage essentially ended his career.
Harper spent the first seven years of his career in Washington, hitting .279 and making six All-Star teams. He also won the MVP in 2015. He signed the Philadelphia Phillies before the 2019 season and continues to play in Philly today.
The draft begins at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be watched on MLB Network and ESPN.
Related MLB Stories
NO HOME FOR LIVVY? Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, recently tried to buy Babe Ruth's old apartment. So why didn't she get it? CLICK HERE:
THE MIZ MAN: Jacob Misiorowski continues to wow the baseball world, even busting out a 97 MPH slider in his last start. CLICK HERE:
TYING THE IRONMAN: Giancarlo Stanton moved into a tie for 50th on the all-time home run list on Tuesday with his second home run of the season. CLICK HERE: