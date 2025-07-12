Minor League Baseball

Here are All the No. 1 Overall MLB Draft Picks of the 2000s

The Washington Nationals are on the clock for the MLB Draft, which begins Sunday night in Atlanta.

Brady Farkas

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in 2022.
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg (37) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park in 2022. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Nationals are officially on the clock with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, which begins Sunday night in Atlanta. The Nats earned the pick through the draft lottery system and will look to replicate their previous successes with the draft slot.

Here are all the No. 1 picks of the 2000s:

Year

Pick

2000

Adrian Gonzalez, Marlins

2001

Joe Mauer, Twins

2002

Bryan Bullington, Pirates

2003

Delmon Young, Rays

2004

Matt Bush, Padres

2005

Justin Upton, Diamondbacks

2006

Luke Hochevar, Royals

2007

David Price, Rays

2008

Tim Beckham, Rays

2009

Stephen Strasburg, Nationals

2010

Bryce Harper, Nationals

2011

Gerrit Cole, Pirates

2012

Carlos Correa, Astros

2013

Mark Appel, Astros

2014

Brady Aiken, Astros

2015

Dansby Swanson, Diamondbacks

2016

Mickey Moniak, Phillies

2017

Royce Lewis, Twins

2018

Casey Mize, Tigers

2019

Adley Rutschman, Orioles

2020

Spencer Torkelson, Tigers

2021

Henry Davis, Pirates

2022

Jackson Holliday, Orioles

2023

Paul Skenes, Pirates

2024

Travis Bazzana, Guardians

Strasburg was seen as one of the top pitching prospects in the history of baseball when he came out of college at San Diego State. And while he put up a solid career, injuries ultimately sapped him of a potential Hall of Fame career.

The 36-year-old owns a career 113-62 record with a 3.24 ERA. He was a three-time All-Star selection and helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. He led the league in wins that year with 18 and received Cy Young votes in three separate seasons.

However, he made more than 30 starts just three times in 13 seasons and made fewer than 10 starts in four separate seasons, including the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when he made just two.

He had Tommy John surgery in 2010 as well. Severe nerve damage essentially ended his career.

Harper spent the first seven years of his career in Washington, hitting .279 and making six All-Star teams. He also won the MVP in 2015. He signed the Philadelphia Phillies before the 2019 season and continues to play in Philly today.

The draft begins at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday and can be watched on MLB Network and ESPN.

Related MLB Stories

NO HOME FOR LIVVY? Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, recently tried to buy Babe Ruth's old apartment. So why didn't she get it? CLICK HERE:

THE MIZ MAN: Jacob Misiorowski continues to wow the baseball world, even busting out a 97 MPH slider in his last start. CLICK HERE:

TYING THE IRONMAN: Giancarlo Stanton moved into a tie for 50th on the all-time home run list on Tuesday with his second home run of the season. CLICK HERE:

Published |Modified
Brady Farkas
BRADY FARKAS

Brady Farkas is the senior writer for “Minor League Baseball on SI’’ and the host of “The Payoff Pitch’’ podcast, which can be found on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Brady has spent nearly a decade in sports talk radio and is a graduate of Oswego State University. Follow Brady on Twitter @WDEVRadioBrady.

Home/MLB DRAFT