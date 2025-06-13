Here's Who Seattle Mariners Could Target in MLB Draft, According to Analyst
The Seattle Mariners will have a lot of different directions they can go with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft next month. And there doesn't seem to be any clear consensus on which player the Mariners are favoring.
Mock drafts in recent weeks from various publications have Seattle drafting Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette, LSU pitcher Kade Anderson, Florida State pitcher Jamie Arnold or top prep prospect Ethan Holliday.
MLB.com analyst and prospect guru Jonathan Mayo made an appearance on Seattle Sports 710's Extra Innings show on Thursday, and he talked in detail about several prospects the Mariners might choose with the No. 3 pick.
Here's what Mayo said about Anderson on the show. The quotes were excerpted in an article written by Zac Hereth for Seattle Sports:
"It’s a combination of delivery and stuff and feel for pitching. The stuff has ticked up. I think there’s more confidence in his ability to start than just about any other college arm in the class. I mean, Jamie Arnold from Florida State is right up there too. He’s probably also in the Mariners’ mix."
Mayo also discussed Arquette and the possibility of a position change due to his 6-foot-5 frame:
"I live in Pittsburgh, so I saw Oneil Cruz (who is 6-foot-7) play shortstop. So never say never. I think there’s a chance. I don’t think it’s a slam dunk. His defense has gotten better, but I don’t know that it’s a guarantee.
"I think you send him out as a shortstop, and what you hope for is that there’s somebody better at the big league level or wherever he is to move him off (to another position). If you’re choosing between him and Cole Young, I’d probably have Cole Young play shortstop."
Holliday is considered the best high school prospect in this year's draft, and some publications have the Oklahoman going No. 1 to the Washington Nationals. Mayo was on board with that line of thought.
"If I were to do a final mock right now without any inside information, it would probably be him (at No. 1 overall). Just the combination of power potential, overall offensive upside (and) he’s a good athlete. He probably plays third base. He’s definitely not a shortstop at the next level."
Seattle is guaranteed to get a premium prospect whichever way it goes. And with the team's recent history of solid drafts, there's a good chance that player ends up becoming a top prospect sooner rather than later.
