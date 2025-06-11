Seattle Mariners Ace Logan Gilbert Impresses in Latest Rehab Outing in Triple-A
The ace of the Seattle Mariners pitching staff is nearing his return from the injured list and looked like his 2024 All-Star form in his latest rehab outing.
Logan Gilbert made his third rehab start with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on Tuesday. In his outing, Gilbert struck out six, walked one and allowed one hit in five innings in a 2-1 win over the Sacramento River Cats. He threw 72 pitches including 43 strikes.
It was the longest and most efficient rehab start for Gilbert. He threw 60 pitches in three innings against the Las Vegas Aviators on June 4 and pitched 1.2 innings against the Salt Lake City Bees on May 29.
Gilbert has been on the injured list since April 26 due to a right flexor strain. His last start in the major leagues was against the Miami Marlins on April 25. He was pulled after the third inning. He has a 2.37 ERA this season with 44 strikeouts in 30.1 innings across six starts.
Gilbert was Seattle's Opening Day starter this season after an elite year in 2024. His All-Star selection was the first of his career and he reached the 200/200 (200 strikeouts, 200 inning) club for the first time. He posted a 3.23 ERA and fanned 220 batters in 208.2 innings pitched across 33 starts.
Gilbert will likely return within the next week, and will provide a big boost to Seattle when he makes his return. The Mariners have dealt with much attrition in the rotation this season, with Gilbert, Bryce Miller and George Kirby all spending signficant time on the injured list.
The Mariners starting rotation has allowed a combined 17 runs in the team's last five games as of Tuesday.
