Pair of Seattle Mariners Prospects Earn Weekly Honors in High-A and Single-A
The Seattle Mariners minor league system continued to receive recognition, and two minor leaguers recently received weekly awards on Monday. Pitcher Ryan Hawks (High-A Everett AquaSox) was named the Northwest League Pitcher of The Week and infielder Carter Dorighi (Single-A Modesto Nuts) was named the California League Player of The Week.
The 24-year-old Hawks, who was drafted by Seattle in the eighth round in 2023 out of Louisville, earned the honor for a dominant seven-inning start against the Eugene Emeralds on June 6. He struck out seven batters, walked three and allowed no hits. He and relievers Charlie Beilenson and Stefan Raeth threw a combined no-hitter against the Emeralds — the first time that's happened in AquaSox history.
Hawks has a 3.63 ERA this season with 37 fanned batters in 52 innings across 10 starts.
The 21-year-old Dorighi earned his honor for a six-game stretch from June 2-8 where he hit .556 (10-for-18) with two doubles, eight RBIs, five runs and three steals. The Nuts went 3-3 during that six-game stretch.
Dorighi was signed by the Mariners as an undrafted free agent out of Butler on July 22, 2024. He played 19 minor league games in 2024 — three in the Arizona Complex League and 16 with Modesto.
This season, Dorighi has scored 41 runs in 52 games with the Nuts. He's hit 13 doubles with 30 RBIs and has slashed .345/.438/.418 with an .856 OPS and has stolen 12 bases.
Seattle's farm system is considered one of, if not the best, in baseball. It has nine top 100 prospects according to Baseball America and MLB Pipeline. But several Mariners minor leaguers outside of that elite crop have earned weekly honors this season, and have displayed the depth of talent Seattle's has stored in the minors.
