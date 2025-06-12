How Did Seattle Mariners Prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje Do in First Start Back From Injury?
Seattle Mariners 2024 first-round draft pick Jurrangelo Cijntje had a mixed showing in his first start in over a week-and-a-half.
The 22-year-old switch pitcher threw three innings in the High-A Everett AquaSox's 5-2 win over the Tri-City Dust Devils on Wednesday. He struck out three batters, walked one and allowed two earned runs on two hits (one home run). Cijntje struck out batters with both arms. Both earned runs came via a home run he allowed in the top of the first inning. Cijntje threw 41 pitches, including 28 strikes.
It appeared that he left the game because of a rolled ankle.
It was Cijntje's first start since May 31. He was pulled from that outing after two innings pitched due to apparent discomfort in his right arm. He was originally scheduled to make a start on June 7, but was scratched several hours before the game. There was no report or news on the specific nature of Cijntje's injury, or why he was scratched from his start June 7.
Cijntje was selected by Seattle with the 15th overall pick in last year's draft out of Mississippi State. He began this season with the AquaSox and has posted a 4.67 ERA this season and has fanned 48 batters in 44.1 innings pitched in 13 outings (10 starts).
Cijntje (No. 88 MLB Pipeline top 100, No. 86 Baseball America top 100) is one of the most unique prospects in baseball due to his switch-pitching ability. He's considered more developed with his right arm than his left. His fastball has flirted with triple digits from his right side and is in the mid-90 mph range from his left.
