High School Teammates Make MLB Draft History in First Round
High school baseball teammates Seth Hernandez and Billy Carlson just made baseball history, as both were selected in the first ten picks of the MLB Draft on Sunday night.
Hernandez, a right-handed pitcher, was selected No. 6 by the Pittsburgh Pirates, while Carlson, a shortstop, was taken No. 10 by the Chicago White Sox.
Per MLB Pipeline:
Seth Hernandez and Billy Carlson (@CoronaPBaseball) are the first high school teammates selected in the Top 10 of the MLB Draft.
Here's a list of the highest drafted teammates ever:
Both players are likely years away from the major leagues, but they represent significant hope for the future of their organizations, who are both in last place at the All-Star break. Imagine a starting rotation in Pittsburgh featuring Hernandez, Paul Skenes, Bubba Chandler, and possibly Jared Jones?
Or a group of young players in Chicago with Carlson, Colson Montgomery, Kyle Teel, Chase Meidroth and Braden Montgomery?
Again, we may be years away from those realities, but that's what the draft is about: Optimism.
The White Sox already have one of the deepest farm systems in baseball, complete with those prospects plus pitchers Hagen Smith, Grant Taylor and Noah Schultz. After setting the record for most losses (121) last year, Chicago is hoping to become the most recent example of the Kansas City Royals, who lost 106 games in 2023 and then made the playoffs in 2024.
Major League Baseball will conclude the MLB Draft on Monday afternoon, with the Home Run Derby coming on Monday night and the All-Star Game on Tuesday.
Related MLB Stories
GOIN' AFTER EACH OTHER: Former San Francisco Giants slugger Will Clark is not a fan of Boston Red Sox broadcaster Will Clark. CLICK HERE:
NO HOME FOR LIVVY? Livvy Dunne, the girlfriend of Paul Skenes, recently tried to buy Babe Ruth's old apartment. So why didn't she get it? CLICK HERE:
THE MIZ MAN: Jacob Misiorowski continues to wow the baseball world, even busting out a 97 MPH slider in his last start. CLICK HERE: