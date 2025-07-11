Boston Red Sox Star Alex Bregman Returns From Injured List After 7-Week Absence
The Boston Red Sox have activated third baseman Alex Bregman from the 10-day injured list, the club announced Friday afternoon.
Bregman initially suffered a right quad strain against the Baltimore Orioles on May 23. Prior to his seven-week absence, the 31-year-old was batting .299 with 11 home runs, 17 doubles, 35 RBIs, a .938 OPS, five defensive runs saved and a 2.9 WAR through 51 games.
Even though he will rejoin the Red Sox's lineup for their rest of their series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Bregman will still sit out of the All-Star Game on Tuesday.
To make room for Bregman on the active roster, infielder David Hamilton was optioned to Triple-A Worcester. Right-handed pitcher Isaiah Campbell also got sent to the minors with right-handed pitcher Hunter Dobbins coming off the 15-day injured list himself.
Trade rumors had been swirling around Bregman as of late, despite him only signing with the organization this past February. His short-term contract carries multiple opt-out clauses, and the Red Sox's inconsistencies throughout the first few months of the season have raised questions about their plans moving forward.
Boston is riding a seven-game winning streak, though, and currently sits in an AL Wild Card spot even after trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants last month. It remains to be seen if Bregman will accept his $41.6 million salary for 2026, sign an extension this summer or hit free agency in the winter, but the Gold Glove winner is set to rejoin a surging Red Sox squad regardless.
First pitch between the Red Sox and Rays on Friday is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.
