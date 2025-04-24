Toronto Blue Jays Welcome Back Pitcher Connor Overton On Minor League Contract
The Toronto Blue Jays signed right-handed pitcher Connor Overton to a minor league contract on Wednesday, according to the organization's transaction log.
Overton, 31, made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays back in 2021. He opened 2025 on a minor league deal with the New York Mets, but he was released before the regular season began on March 27.
The righty, who posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.313 WHIP in spring training, has been assigned to Triple-A Buffalo.
Overton was not a homegrown prospect out of the Blue Jays' farm system, having bounced around between the Miami Marlins, Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants prior to his arrival in Toronto in 2020. He ultimately tossed 6.2 innings across four relief outings for the Blue Jays when he reached the big leagues in 2021, allowing four hits, two walks and zero runs.
The Pittsburgh Pirates wound up claiming Overton off waivers later that same season, only to outright him in November. He then joined the Cincinnati Reds and remained in that organization from November 2021 to November 2024.
Overton suffered a stress reaction in his lower back in 2022, then underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023, keeping him sidelined for long stretches of his time in Cincinnati.
In his MLB career, Overton is 1-2 with a 4.85 ERA, 1.298 WHIP and 0.6 WAR in 10 starts and eight relief outings. In Triple-A, he is 5-5 with a 3.87 ERA and 1.221 WHIP in 13 starts and 27 appearances out of the bullpen.
