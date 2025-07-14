Los Angeles Angels Top Draft Pick Makes History with Canadian Heritage
Fun and unique history was made during the MLB Draft on Sunday night , as the Los Angeles Angels selected right-handed pitcher Tyler Bremner out of UC Santa Barbara with the No. 2 pick.
FUN 2025 MLB DRAFT FACT
Tyler Bremner, whose parents are Canadian, was picked 2nd overall by the Angels in the MLB draft. That's tied with Jameson Taillon, whose parents are also Canadian, and was picked 2nd overall by the Pirates in 2010, for the highest pick of a player with a Canadian passport.
Bremner went 10-1 this past season with a 3.49 ERA, striking out 111 batters in 77.1 innings. Given the Angels propensity for moving players to the big leagues in short order, it's quite possible that he could appear in the majors in 2026 or 2027 in some capacity.
The Angels certainly need help in the rotation, as Yusei Kikuchi and Tyler Anderson are really the only established starters with success in the group right now. Anderson is also a free agent at the end of the season, so the team will be looking for more answers soon. Bremner could help provide those.
At the big-league level, the Halos enter the All-Star break at 47-49 and in fourth place in the American League West. They are just four games out of the third wild card spot, so there is a chance that they could buy at the looming trade deadline, which comes up on July 31.
Until then, the Angels will enjoy the All-Star break as the draft ends on Monday night. The Home Run Derby will take place Monday as well, with the All-Star Game coming on Tuesday.
