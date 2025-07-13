Baltimore Orioles Could Trade Away a Trio of Starting Pitchers at Deadline
The Baltimore Orioles are expected to trade away a slew of pitching from their disappointing roster, even in addition to dealing away reliever Bryan Baker earlier this week.
Per Bob Nightengale of USA Today:
Baltimore Orioles starter Zach Eflin, who has been out with back discomfort since late June, is expected to return to the Orioles rotation after the All-Star break, and will become immediate trade bait.
The Orioles also are expected to trade Charlie Morton and Tomoyuki Sugano barring a dramatic winning streak after the break.
Baltimore enters play on Sunday at 43-51 and in last place in the American League East. They are also 6.5 games back of the third and final wild card spot, registering as one of the most disappointing teams in the sport this season.
Morton, 41, is a two-time World Series champion (2017, 2021) and a two-time All-Star who could certainly help a team get to October. Though his overall numbers are rough (5-7, 5.18 ERA), he's been better of late, giving up three earned runs or less in all of his last five starts.
Sugano, 35, has made 18 starts for the O's since coming over from Japan this past offseason. A pitch-to-contact specialist, he's struck out just 59 in 99.1 innings. He is 7-5 with a 4.44 ERA.
Like the other two, Eflin is also a free agent after the year. He's made just 12 starts, going 6-5 with a 5.95 ERA.
The Orioles will finish out the first half on Sunday afternoon against the Miami Marlins.
