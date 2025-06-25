MLB Draft Prospect Gage Wood Donates Equipment to Baseball Hall of Fame After Historic CWS Run
In a cool move, University of Arkansas star and MLB Draft prospect Gage Wood is donating some of his equipment to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Per the Hall of Fame on social media:
From Hog to HOF.
@RazorbacksBSB pitcher Gage Wood is donating the cleats from his 19-strikeout, no-hit performance in the Men’s College World Series to the Hall of Fame.
Wood threw a no-hitter against Murray State at the College World Series, becoming the first pitcher in 65 years to throw a no-hitter at the esteemed event. Unfortunately, Arkansas was eliminated by LSU in the Final Four and didn't get a chance to play for the title. LSU ended up sweeping Coastal Carolina in two games to win the title for the second time in three years.
Wood, a 21-year-old Arkansas native, is projected to be a first-round pick in next month's MLB Draft. He went 4-1 this past season with a 3.82 ERA, striking out 69 batters in 37.2 innings.
Given that he's never worked more than 40.1 innings in a season, it's likely that he'll get shut down after getting drafted, but each organization handles things differently.
The first round of the MLB Draft is set for July 13. The Washington Nationals have the No. 1 pick, while the Los Angeles Angels have the No. 2 pick and the Seattle Mariners have the No. 3 pick.
Wood is among several Arkansas players that will be taken in this draft, as noted by Rivals.com expert Kyle Sutherland here, who used rankings from the Future Stars Series.
