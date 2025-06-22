New York Yankees Reportedly Interested in Trading For Former Infielder
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, the New York Yankees are interested in a roster reunion with infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who previously played for the team.
The New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants are keeping a close eye on versatile Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who should be available at the trade deadline.
"IKF," as he is known, is in the eighth year of his career with the Texas Rangers, Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and Pirates. He's hitting .280 this season with a homer, 17 RBIs and nine stolen bases.
A solid runner and a versatile defender, he's capable of playing second base, third base or shortstop. He has played almost exclusively at shortstop for Pittsburgh this year.
He played in New York from 2022-2023, hitting .253 with 10 home runs. He's a former Gold Glover with the Rangers (2020).
The Yankees enter play on Sunday at 44-32 and in first place in the American League East, and they are trying to get back to the World Series for the second straight year. They were defeated by the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games in 2024.
They'll play the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday morning at Yankee Stadium with first pitch coming at 11:35 a.m. ET. Youngster Will Warren will pitch for New York while Dean Kremer will pitch for Baltimore.
Warren has gone 4-4 with a 4.83 ERA and has helped provide stability in the rotation in the wake of injuries to Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil.
Kremer is 6-7 with a 4.80.
