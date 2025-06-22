Livvy Dunne Spends Nearly $3,000 on a Special Paul Skenes Baseball Card
While at the Fanatics Fest this weekend, superstar influencer Livvy Dunne spent nearly $3,000 on a special baseball card of her boyfriend Paul Skenes.
There are only five of the Paul Skenes "anime" cards in existence, and Dunne bought the only one to be graded a perfect 10 for $2,850. The Topps crew wanted $3,000 but Dunne knew what previous cards had sold for and was able to haggle down a little bit.
Dunne and Skenes have been together since they were college athletes at LSU, and they have become one of the biggest athlete couples in the country, especially among younger people.
Dunne, who won a national title as a gymnast at LSU, is a highly recognizable figure on social media and has served on commerical campaigns for national brands like Vuori.
Skenes, in his second year with the Pittsburgh Pirates, has become one of the best pitchers in baseball at just the age of 23.
Though he's just 4-6 this year, he has a sterling 1.85 ERA and is on track to make his second All-Star appearance in as many years. He's struck out 106 batters in 102.0 innings. He started the All-Star Game last season, won the National League Rookie of the Year Award and finished in the top three of Cy Young voting, losing out to Chris Sale of the Atlanta Braves.
He's under contract through the 2029 season, so the Pirates have real pressure to try to get competitive while he's still under team control.
