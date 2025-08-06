One of Baseball's Top Draft Choices Just Recorded His First Pro Hit with Marlins
After being selected with the No. 7 pick in the MLB Draft this past June, former Oregon State standout Aiva Arquette is officially on the stat sheet as a professional.
Arquette, who was taken by the Miami Marlins, is playing for the High-A Beloit Skycarp. He recorded his first professional hit and his first RBI on Tuesday. That was his first professional game since getting drafted.
Because the MLB Pipeline rankings haven't been updated yet, Arquette is not yet ranked in the Top 100 prospects, but he enters pro baseball with a solid pedigree. A former star at the University of Washington, Arquette then led Oregon State to the College World Series this past spring.
There was talk of him being the No. 1 overall pick in the draft early on, and he ended up being ranked as the No. 6 draft prospect by MLB Pipeline.
The following came from his pre-draft profile:
Scouts see the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Arquette as the best college player in the Pacific Northwest this year -- and one of the best college hitters in the country. While minor wrist surgery cut into his fall with his new school, the right-handed hitter showed he has easy raw power to tap into, with more to come, and he's used it in games consistently this spring. He routinely barrels the ball with good bat speed and a fluid swing, giving him the chance to be an above-average hitter with above-average power, and he could hit 20-25 homers annually as a big leaguer.
At the big-league level, the Marlins are 55-57 and in third place in the National League East. They'll play the Houston Astros on Wednesday at 4:40 p.m. ET.
