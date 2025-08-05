Justin Verlander Turns Back the Block with Historic Fastball on Monday
The San Francisco Giants lost 5-4 on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, falling to 56-57 on the season.
The Giants looked like a playoff contender at one point, and then added third baseman Rafael Devers in a trade, but it just hasn't worked out.
The Pirates are 49-64 and in last place in the National League Central.
Justin Verlander pitched well in a no-decision, throwing five innings and striking out four. He allowed just one unearned run, three hits and a walk. He also turned back the clock and made some history with his fastball velocity, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Justin Verlander’s 98.3 mph pitch is the second-fastest by a pitcher at age 42 or older under pitch tracking (2008), behind only:
7/4/19 Fernando Rodney: 98.8 mph
Langs also notes that it was the fastest pitch for Verlander since Game 1 of the 2022 ALCS, when he hit 98.5 mph.
One of the best pitchers in baseball history, Verlander is a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Tigers, Houston Astros, New York Mets and Giants. He's gone 263-155 for his career and owns a 3.33 ERA. He's the active leader in strikeouts at 3,497 and is a nine-time All-Star.
Furthermore, he's won an MVP, a Triple Crown, three Cy Young Awards and two ERA titles. He also helped the Astros win the World Series in both 2017 and 2022.
The Giants will be back in action on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. ET.
Logan Webb will pitch against Mike Burrows.
