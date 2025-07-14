Rays Take High School Shortstop Daniel Pierce with the No.14 Pick in 2025 MLB Draft
The Tampa Bay Rays selected shortstop Daniel Pierce with the 14th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on Sunday.
Pierce is a product of Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga. He played under his father, Paul Pierce, and became known for his scrappy style of play and physical ability. At 6 feet and 185 pounds, the 18-year-old Georgia commit has risen up draft boards for his impressive play and has drawn comparisons to Kansas City Royals All-Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
Scouts recognize Pierce's ability as a hitter and a defender, making him the No. 13 prospect via MLB Pipeline. Pierce hits for contact all over the field and exercises discipline by focusing on the strike zone and not trying to go for big swings, giving him a hitting grade of 55.
Pierce's raw power is average, but his increasing strength makes scouts believe he will turn into a 15-home run hitter, giving him a power grade of 45. He has good speed on the base paths and instincts to boot, giving him a run grade of 60, the highest among his tools.
His arm strength, range and athleticism should help him maintain the ability to play shortstop at the next level. Scouts give Pierce an overall grade of 55.
The Rays have multiple shortstops among their top 30 prospects, including their No. 1-ranked prospect, Carson Williams. Now, Pierce has the opportunity to develop in Tampa Bay's minor league system.
