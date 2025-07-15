Recent Los Angeles Dodgers Draft Pick Was Quarterback For Heisman Winner in High School
Before Travis Hunter was winning the Heisman Trophy at Colorado for head coach Deion Sanders, and before he was the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft (Jacksonville Jaguars), he was catching passes from Sam Horn, who was just selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the MLB Draft.
Horn was taken in the 17th round out of Missouri. A right-handed pitcher, he was ranked as the No. 128 player in his class, per MLB Pipeline. He played college baseball at Missouri, and also played four games at quarterback.
The following comes from a portion of his MLB.com prospect profile:
He wowed scouts in his college baseball debut in February 2023 but injured his elbow in his second outing and eventually had Tommy John surgery that cost him all of 2024.
Returning to the mound this April following spring football, Horn struck out 14 in 10 2/3 innings while working at 93-95 mph and touching 98 with armside run and sink on his fastball. He hasn't recaptured feel for his slider, though he did show the ability to get chases with his 82-86 mph sweeper. He barely used his mid-80s changeup with fade.
Though the Dodgers have had several pitchers go down with injuries in the big leagues, which is concerning, they are one of the best organizations in the league at purely developing pitching.
The World Series champions in 2024, the Dodgers are in first place in the National League West again this season. They'll resume the season on Friday after the All-Star break ends.
Related MLB Stories
HISTORIC ALL-STAR GAME: The Tigers will have four All-Stars starting on Tuesday night, capping off a phenomenal first half for the best team in the American League. CLICK HERE:
TRADE PARTNERS: After a difficult first half, the Orioles could be ready to sell, but who is for sale? CLICK HERE:
GOIN' AFTER EACH OTHER: Former San Francisco Giants slugger Will Clark is not a fan of Boston Red Sox broadcaster Will Clark. CLICK HERE: