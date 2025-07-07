Seattle Mariners Fans Offer Opinion on Who They Think Club Should Draft at No. 3
The Seattle Mariners are set to play six more games on the road before going into the All-Star Break. The Mariners will play the New York Yankees from July 8-10 and Detroit Tigers from July 11-13. That last game against the Tigers on July 13 will mark the beginning of the All-Star Break, which will kick off with the 2025 MLB Draft that same day.
Seattle will have the No. 3 pick in the draft, and there's very little consensus on what the team will do with the premium pick. There's a number of elite high school and college players available, meaning that the Mariners will likely get a top 100-caliber prospect no matter who the Washington Nationals (No. 1 overall pick) and Los Angeles Angels (No. 2) pick before the M's.
Seattle fans are just as split.
In a recent poll on "X," the question was posed to the Mariners faithful on who they would prefer the team take with the No. 3 pick. Sixty fans voted in the poll.
Left-handed LSU pitcher Kade Anderson was the prospect most Seattle fans wanted. He won with 50% of the votes, Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette was second with 25% of the vote, the "other" option received 13.3% of votes, and right-handed high school pitcher Seth Hernandez had 11.7% of the votes. All named prospects in the polls have been mocked to the M's by at least one publication.
The "other" option yielded more potential options for the Mariners. Several fans who responded to the poll had doubts that Anderson, who was the ace of an LSU team that won the NCAA College World Series this year, would be available when Seattle picks.
Other options posed by fans were left-handed Florida State pitcher Jamie Arnold and Auburn outfielder/catcher Ike Irish.
Kick Dirt Baseball (@KickDirtBB) had the following comment:
"Don’t think Kade will be available, so I’d say Arnold. Seth is really enticing though"
Trident Made (@tridentmade) was a supporter of Arquette:
"I think arquette makes the most sense since arroyo or Celesten will be traded and Kade Anderson won’t be on the board."
Lane Harry (@Harrylane21) proposed Irish as a potential option and seemed out on the idea of the team selecting Hernandez:
"I’ve become sold on Irish as a RF, 3 great years in the SEC, good swing and can pull and still go the other way.
I wanted Arquette to be the guy but never felt impressed when I got to watch him
All in all, just not the HS RHP"
The Mariners have eight top 100 prospects according to Baseball America and nine according to MLB Pipeline. Based on MLB Pipeline's rankings, four are middle infielders, two are outfielders, two are pitchers and one is a catcher. That's a balanced positional representation, and Seattle has even more position players and pitchers in their farm system that project as major league contributors at some point.
The Mariners don't have a legitimate left-handed major league starting prospect after transitioning Brandyn Garcia to bullpen, which could make that an area of focus.
But Seattle also hasn't targeted elite college hitters in seasons past, and that can be another area that's worth exploring for the organization.
