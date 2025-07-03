Seattle Mariners Exec Scott Hunter Expands on Team's Approach in Upcoming Draft
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners will have a good problem in the 2025 MLB Draft, which begins on July 13.
The Mariners have the No. 3 pick in the annual event and will have a plethora of elite players available to them with the selection.
There's been very little consensus among analysts and media who Seattle will take with the No. 3 pick, and that uncertainty extends to the two teams selecting above it — the Washington Nationals (No. 1) and Los Angeles Angels (No. 2).
Mariners vice president of amateur scouting Scott Hunter spoke with the media before the team's game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday. Based on his comments, there doesn't seem to be clarity among the teams themselves on how the draft will go, either.
"I thought it was going to be a lot easier, to be honest with you," Hunter said. "When we hit the lottery at the winter meetings, we thought 'oh man, this is gonna be an easy one.' But with the draft, I don't think there's a clear No. 1 or a No. 2. And with us having such a big bonus pool, I think we can can do a lot of different things. It's gonna be — I don't want to say a heated battle in our room. But I don't think — when we walk in and out of there — like a full consensus of 'this is our guy.'"
Seattle has had a variety of different draft approaches over the last several years in the draft. In 2023, the Mariners had three selections in the first 30 picks of the draft and used all of them on high-school hitters: Colt Emerson, Jonny Farmelo and Tai Peete.
In 2024, Seattle used 15 of its 20 selections on pitchers. Its first-round pick was Mississippi State switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and its second-round pick was high school right-hander Ryan Sloan.
Seattle has done a good job in recent seasons of keeping classes of players grouped together in the minor leagues, resulting in a wave of call-ups around the same time. Starting pitcher Logan Evans and third baseman Ben Williamson, who both made their major league debuts this season, were drafted in 2023.
If the Mariners select a college player at No. 3, there's the potential the club could add him to one of the wave of players closer to the major leagues.
"I think every player's different. And we've been fortunate that that group of players, they've all grown together," Hunter said. "You look at our big league team — the college guys with (Logan Gilbert), and (Cal Raleigh), (George Kirby) — they all kind of came together. I don't know if it's necessarily a thing we're forcing. But if the players are ready, it's a great thing for them to do.
"When you talk about creating waves of talent, winning baseball in the minor leagues kind of breeds winning in the big leagues. You see them all mature together, and they're all kind of driven by the same thing when they come up together like that. There's no direct line to the big leagues for a high school player, or even a college player. Everyone's development path is a little different."
Seattle hasn't had a pick this high in the draft since Jerry Dipoto joined the front office in 2015. Whichever direction the Mariners go, there's a chance that No. 3 pick can help define the team's future.
