ANALYSIS: Tyler Locklear Could be Underrated Trade Chip For Seattle Mariners
The 2025 MLB trade deadline is set to take place at 3 p.m. PT on July 31, and a lot of eyes will be on the Seattle Mariners.
The Mariners are seven games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and hold a 2.5-game lead for the final AL Wild Card spot, and it's been stated in several reports the club will target corner infielders as part of an aggressive deadline plan.
Among those reports, Seattle's elite farm system has been mentioned as a resource the team could deal from when trying to make a trade. The club has eight prospects in Baseball America's top 100 and nine according to MLB Pipeline. But there's another prospect outside of that elite group that could be an underrated trade chip.
Tyler Locklear has been on a torrid stretch with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. The 24-year-old first baseman has scored 49 runs in 81 games this season, and has hit 20 doubles, a triple and 12 home runs with 57 RBIs. He's slashed .292/.381/.482 with an .863 OPS entering play on Saturday. He slashed .290/.385/.613 with seven homers and 22 RBIs in 25 games in June.
Locklear was picked in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft and made his major league debut last season. He scored three runs in 16 games and hit a double and two homers with three RBIs. He slashed .156/.224/.311 with a .535 OPS.
Those numbers in his first taste of the big leagues weren't impressive, but the adjustments he's made, and the fact he has experience (albeit limited) in the majors, could be something that entices teams in trade negotiations.
Locklear is in a unique situation among other players in the Mariners' farm system. He's one of the team's better prospects (No. 11 per MLB Pipeline) and is the only hitter among the club's top 30 prospects, aside from Cole Young, to play in the majors.
Ideally, Seattle would like to not dip too deep into its top 100 prospects to find improvements to the roster, and Locklear's adjustments this season, coupled with his pro experience, might push a potential deal over the edge.
