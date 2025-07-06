Seattle Mariners Pitching Prospect Improves in 2nd Start With Modesto Nuts
One of the most interesting pitching prospects in the Seattle Mariners farm system had a much-improved second start with the Single-A Modesto Nuts after struggling his previous outing.
In a 12-2 victory over the Fresno Grizzlies on Saturday, Nuts starting pitcher Chia-Shi Shen put together a rare minor league quality start. He struck out six, walked one, hit another and allowed two earned runs on four hits (one home run) in six innings pitched. He threw 77 pitches, including 53 strikes.
Shen's quality start Saturday was his second outing with Modesto since he was promoted from the Arizona Complex League on June 27. He fanned four, walked one, hit one and allowed five earned runs on four hits (one home run) in four innings pitched against the Lake Elsinore Storm on June 28.
The 21-year-old right-hander was promoted to replace 2024 11th-round draft pick Christian Little in the Nuts' rotation. Little is currently on the 7-day injured list with a bone spur in his right elbow.
Shen was signed by Seattle as an international free agent out of Taiwan on July 9, 2024. He made seven appearances (three starts) in the Arizona Complex League before he was promoted and had a 1.93 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 28 innings pitched. Including his two starts in Modesto, Shen has a 3.08 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 38 innings across nine outings (five starts) this year.
Shen has had an interesting journey to the U.S. He originally agreed to a minor league contract with the then-Oakland Athletics in 2022 before the deal fell through. The Mariners attempted to sign him soon after the original deal with the A's was nixed, but he had to stay in Taiwan due to off-the-field issues.
Shen is Seattle's No. 30 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
ANAYLSIS: TYLER LOCKLEAR COULD BE UNDERRATED TRADE CHIP FOR MARINERS: The first baseman has been on a tear in Triple-A, and that could be another piece the Mariners could include in trade talks. CLICK HERE
MARINERS EXEC SCOTT HUNTER EXPANDS ON TEAM'S DRAFT APPROACH: The Mariners' Vice President of Amateur Scouting offered some insight on how the team is planning for the 2025 MLB Draft. CLICK HERE
JONNY FARMELO JUMPS IN LATEST TOP 100 FROM BASEBALL AMERICA: The Mariners outfielder rose in the updated rankings from the publication despite currently being on the injured list. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.