Seattle Mariners Triple-A Affiliate Pull Off Incredibly Rare Play in Recent Game
The Seattle Mariners Triple-A affiliate, the Tacoma Rainiers, accomplished one of the rarest plays in baseball during a game against the Reno Aces on Tuesday.
In the bottom of the second with no outs, runners on the corners and Tacoma up 5-3, Reno center fielder Jorge Barrosa hit a lineout to Rainiers third baseman Austin Shenton.
Shenton, after securing the grab, stepped on third and rocketed a throw back to first baseman Tyler Locklear. It was officially ruled a 5u-3 double play. According to a post from Tacoma's official account on "X," it was just the second triple play turned in Triple-A this season. It was also the first triple play turned by the Rainiers in at least the last 20 years.
The two players involved in the play have had interesting seasons for Tacoma.
Before Tuesday's game between the Rainiers and the Aces, Locklear had scored 51 times in 83 games and hit 20 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs with 61 RBIs. He's slashed .295/.384/.489 with an .873 OPS. He is Seattle's No. 11 prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Shenton was picked in the fifth round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays on July 29, 2021. He was reacquired by the Mariners in another deal with the Rays on Nov. 19, 2024. This season is his first with the Rainiers. He didn't reach that level before being dealt to Tampa. Shenton has scored 35 runs in 63 games and has hit 12 doubles and 13 homers with 38 RBIs. He's slashed .219/.313/.438 with a .751 OPS.
