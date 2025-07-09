MLB Insider Predicts Seattle Mariners to Pick Elite Shortstop in Latest Mock Draft
The 2025 MLB Draft takes place in less than a week on June 13 in Atlanta, and various media and fans are still unsure how this year's draft will go.
There were consensus No. 1 picks going into 2023 (Pittsburgh PIrates pitcher Paul Skenes) and 2024 (Cleveland Guardians infielder Travis Bazzana). There isn't a clear No. 1 pick this year, which will affect how the Seattle Mariners draft.
The Mariners own the No. 3 selection. The Washington Nationals (No. 1) and Los Angeles Angels (No. 2) will pick ahead of Seattle.
Varying publications have the Mariners going different directions with the No. 3 pick, and Keith Law of The Athletic recently predicted Seattle to go with arguably the best college hitter in the draft.
Law released his updated mock draft for The Athletic on Tuesday, and predicted the Mariners to select Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette. Law also mocked Louisiana State (LSU) left-handed pitcher Kade Anderson to the Nationals and Tennessee southpaw Liam Doyle to the Angels.
But in his overview on the No. 3 pick, even Law didn't seem certain the order the aforementioned players will be selected.
I believe this would be Arquette or Kade Anderson, or maybe Liam Doyle if those two guys happen to go 1-2. Ike Irish would be a potential under-slot pick here.
Arquette has been a popular option mocked to to the Mariners in the weeks leading up to the draft. He began his career in Seattle with Washington and transferred to Oregon State before this season. Arquette scored 73 times in 65 games this season and hit 17 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs with 66 RBIs. He slashed .354/.461/.654 with a 1.115 OPS and helped lead Oregon State to a berth in the NCAA College World Series.
Arquette is big for a shortstop — 6-foot-5, 220 pounds — but is a solid glove in the middle infield. If he progresses at the rate many analysts expect, he could end up a quick riser in the Mariners farm.
