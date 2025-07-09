Top Publication Becomes Latest to Predict Seattle Mariners to Draft Elite Shortstop
There's starting to become more of a uniform idea on who the Seattle Mariners will select with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Baseball America's Carlos Collazo put out the publication's latest 2025 mock draft. Collazo became the latest analyst to predict the Mariners to pick Oregon State shortstop Aiva Arquette.
Collazo's mock draft was the second this week alone to predict Arquette to Seattle. The Athletic's Keith Law predicted the Mariners to draft Arquette in his latest mock that released Tuesday.
In Law's mock draft, he added the clarification that Seattle could go a variety of different ways with the No. 3 pick. and Collazo had the same thought in Baseball America's mock draft:
There are a number of names tied to the Mariners here, including (Kade) Anderson if he’s available, Jamie Arnold, Seth Hernandez and the top college bats in the class, Aiva Arquette and Ike Irish. This also sounds like one of the earliest potential landing spots for JoJo Parker. I’ve heard conflicting feedback about whether the Mariners are in or out on Liam Doyle.
Arquette's entire college career has been in the Pacific Northwest. He played two years at Washington and transferred to Oregon State before this season for his junior season. In his only year with the Beavers, he scored 73 times in 65 games and hit 17 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs with 66 RBIs. He slashed .354/.461/.654 with a 1.115 OPS. The 21-year-old shortstop had a .974 fielding percentage with six errors in 235 chances. He unique size and range for a shortstop and is listed at 6-foot-5, 220 pounds.
