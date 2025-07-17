Seattle Mariners Reported to Have Signed Trio of Undrafted Free Agents
The Seattle Mariners have added several prospects to its solid 2025 MLB Draft class, just days after the draft concluded.
The Mariners have signed three undrafted free agents — a pitcher, an outfielder and a third baseman.
Here's an overview of the trio of players Seattle signed, per Baseball America:
Konni Durschlag, OF, High Point
Durschlag was named the Big South Player of The Year this season and was named a D1Baseball first-team All-American this season. He scored 79 times in 56 games and hit 23 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs with 59 RBIs. He slashed .434/.546/.751 with a 1.297 OPS. Baseball America had the following assessment on Durschlag in the UDFA tracker:
Durschlag is a 5-foot-9, 190-pound outfielder who made stops at Gaston College and Ashland University before settling at High Point for his junior and senior seasons. A bat-to-ball specialist with exceptional plate discipline, he ... (walked) more than he struck out. Despite his modest frame, Durschlag made consistently loud contact and did significant pullside damage with a patient, calculated approach.
Reese Lumpkin, RHP, Miami
Lumpkin is the second Miami pitcher in this year's class for the Mariners. They picked Lumpkin's teammate, Griffin Hugus, in the third round.
Lumpkin spent the majority of the season in the Hurricanes' starting rotation and posted a 5.31 ERA and struck out 51 batters in 57.2 innings pitched across 15 outings (12 starts).
Brady O'Brien, 3B, Richmond
Brady O'Brien made a solid impression in his lone season in the Atlantic 10 conference with Richmond this season. He scored 53 runs in 50 games and hit 19 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs with 72 RBIs. He slashed .366/.422/.777 with a 1.199 OPS.
The Mariners already have one of the top farm systems in baseball, and they continue to stockpile talent in an effort to bring the organization its first World Series title.
Related Minor League Baseball stories
MARINERS DOUBLE-A PITCHER JUMPS INTO TEAM'S TOP 30 PROSPECT LIST: Marcelo Perez was included in MLB Pipeline's latest team prospects list after Cole Young's graduation. CLICK HERE
HERE'S WHO MARINERS DRAFTED IN ROUNDS 11-20 IN 2025 MLB DRAFT: The Mariners concluded Day 2 of the draft with a pitcher-heavy focus with their final 10 picks. CLICK HERE
HERE'S WHO MARINERS DRAFTED IN ROUNDS 4-10 IN 2025 MLB DRAFT: The Mariners went pitcher-heavy for their first several selections of Day 2 of the draft. CLICK HERE
Follow Minor League Baseball On SI on social media
You can also follow Teren Kowatsch on social media on Twitter @Teren_Kowatsch.